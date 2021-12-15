BitMEX, the popular cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, announced today that cryptocurrencies ADA, BNB, FTM, and SHIB – will be listed as linear perpetual swaps, which are margined and settled in USDT. Note, this is the first time FTM and SHIB perpetual swaps have been listed on BitMEX.
Check out the details of the new linear perpetual contracts below:
|Contract
|Size
|Max Order Quantity
|Lot Size
|Min Trade Amount
|Initial Margin
|Maintenance Margin
|ADA – USDT
|0.01 ADA
|1,000,000,000
|1,000
|10 ADA
|3.00%
|1.50%
|BNB – USDT
|0.0001 BNB
|1,000,000,000
|1,000
|0.1 BNB
|3.00%
|1.50%
|FTM – USDT
|0.01 FTM
|1,000,000,000
|1,000
|10 FTM
|5.00%
|2.50%
|SHIB – USDT
|1 SHIB
|100,000,000,000
|10,000
|10,000 SHIB
|5.00%
|2.50%
Source: BitMEX.com