BitMEX, the popular cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, announced today that cryptocurrencies ADA, BNB, FTM, and SHIB – will be listed as linear perpetual swaps, which are margined and settled in USDT. Note, this is the first time FTM and SHIB perpetual swaps have been listed on BitMEX.

Check out the details of the new linear perpetual contracts below:

Contract Size Max Order Quantity Lot Size Min Trade Amount Initial Margin Maintenance Margin ADA – USDT 0.01 ADA 1,000,000,000 1,000 10 ADA 3.00% 1.50% BNB – USDT 0.0001 BNB 1,000,000,000 1,000 0.1 BNB 3.00% 1.50% FTM – USDT 0.01 FTM 1,000,000,000 1,000 10 FTM 5.00% 2.50% SHIB – USDT 1 SHIB 100,000,000,000 10,000 10,000 SHIB 5.00% 2.50%