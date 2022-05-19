BitMEX Spot, the new trading platform to buy and sell crypto launched by one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, BitMEX, has made a strong entrance in the first days since going live, hitting over $10 million in 24-hour trading volume following the launch.

The new spot exchange offers seven cryptocurrency pairs versus Tether (USDT); Bitcoin (XBT), Ethereum (ETH), Chainlink (LINK), Uniswap (UNI), Polygon (MATIC), Axie Infinity (AXS), and ApeCoin (APE). Ultimately, more trading pairs, along with other user rewards and benefits will be rolled out later this year.

Alexander Höptner, CEO of BitMEX:

“Spot trading from BitMEX has been highly anticipated within the crypto community, and this encouraging start is a reflection of resilient market demand from institutional and retail traders even in the current environment. We look forward to welcoming more new users to the spot exchange and continuing to offer them an expanding crypto ecosystem that supports their trading strategies; whether that is spot, derivatives, or interest-bearing products.”

This launch of BitMEX Spot represents a significant milestone for BitMEX’s ‘Beyond Derivatives‘ strategy it announced last year.