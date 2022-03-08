BitMEX, a crypto derivatives & DeFi exchange, announced today that the company’s new mobile app is now in beta testing with 200 BitMEX users partaking.

Sometime in early April, the app will be available to the public for both iOS and Android.

The following functions will be available on the new mobile app:

View and manage portfolios

Deposit and withdraw crypto

Check transaction history

Convert Tether into bitcoin, and vice versa (more coin conversion options will be added)

Buy crypto in minutes

“For much of March, our beta testers will be providing valuable feedback to our product team to finesse and shape the final version of our app before it makes its public debut in the App Store and Google Play in early April. As we bring out more features and products at BitMEX, you’ll see these echo across to the mobile app in future releases.”

– The BitMEX Team