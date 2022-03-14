BitMEX, a crypto derivatives exchange & DeFi exchange platform, announced today that it will soon support Ether (ETH) on the BitMEX Spot Exchange.

Coming in Q2 2022, BitMEX users will be able to:

Buy – purchase ETH in just a few clicks. BitMEX already supports 36 fiat currencies, and users will now be able to buy ETH, XBT, or USDT.

Deposit – maintain, and withdraw ETH via the BitMEX Wallet.

Convert – swap ETH into Tether (ERC-20), and vice versa, with no fees.

Trade – ETH trading on BitMEX Spot.

In the weeks ahead, the BitMEX team will announce more new coins to be listed on BitMEX Spot.