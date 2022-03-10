Crypto exchange platform BitMEX, announced today that Mercuryo, a crypto-asset payment gateway, is now integrated, providing users another method and secure way to purchase crypto via fiat.

In total, 30 fiat currencies are available on BitMEX, with 21 new fiat currencies thanks to the Mercuryo integration (BitMEX also supports Banxa). The newly supported currencies are AED, ARS, BRL, CHF, GHS, IDR, INR, KES, MXN, MYR, NGN, PHP, QAR, SAR, THB, TWD, TZS, UAH, UGX, VND, and ZAR.

After purchasing crypto via Mercuryo, the crypto asset will be credited directly to the user’s BitMEX wallet.

“We’re always looking to enhance the accessibility of our platform at BitMEX. The addition of Mercuryo is one of those enhancements. In the coming weeks and months, you will be able to access a wider range of crypto purchase and conversion options. Later in March, you will be able to buy and convert crypto into Ethereum – so stay tuned.”

– The BitMEX Team

Using Mercuryo, it is possible to choose from a range of payment options including: