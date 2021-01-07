BitMEX, the popular crypto derivatives exchange, today confirmed that its User Verification Programme has been successfully implemented. The implementation makes BitMEX one of the largest crypto derivatives exchanges with a fully verified active user base.

Since December 4th, 2020, BitMEX users have been required to verify in order to deposit, trade, or withdraw funds. With remaining open positions from unverified accounts closed and the scheduled expiry of the December 2020 futures on December 25th complete, 100% of volume on the BitMEX platform is now fully verified. Over 100 billion USD equivalent volume has been traded following the December 4th verification deadline.