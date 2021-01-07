BitMEX, the popular crypto derivatives exchange, today confirmed that its User Verification Programme has been successfully implemented. The implementation makes BitMEX one of the largest crypto derivatives exchanges with a fully verified active user base.
Since December 4th, 2020, BitMEX users have been required to verify in order to deposit, trade, or withdraw funds. With remaining open positions from unverified accounts closed and the scheduled expiry of the December 2020 futures on December 25th complete, 100% of volume on the BitMEX platform is now fully verified. Over 100 billion USD equivalent volume has been traded following the December 4th verification deadline.
“The completion of our User Verification Programme is a major milestone in the journey of BitMEX from a start-up to an established high-performance platform with top-tier liquidity and open interest. It places us in an advantageous position to capitalize on the surge of users – both retail and institutional – who are seeking a platform on which to trade crypto derivatives confidently without sacrificing security, liquidity, or performance. It marks a bright start for BitMEX in 2021.”
– Alexander Höptner, Chief Executive Officer of 100x Group, the holding structure for the BitMEX platform