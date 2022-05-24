Animoca Brands, the company advancing digital property rights for gaming and the metaverse, and its subsidiary The Sandbox, a leading decentralized virtual world, today announced the listing of SAND on Coincheck, the largest crypto trading exchange in Japan.

Coincheck users can now access SAND on Coincheck in the markets of SAND/JPY and SAND/BTC.

SAND is the utility token and in-game currency of The Sandbox. With the listing today, Coincheck becomes the first Japanese crypto exchange to support SAND.

The Coincheck listing is part of The Sandbox’s plan to make the SAND token easily accessible to growing numbers of players around the world in order to boost the continued growth of its open metaverse.

“By adding SAND to its listed tokens, Coincheck continues to expand the range of crypto assets it handles as it seeks to improve the usability of its services and create new services in order to achieve its mission of making new value exchange more accessible.”

– The Coincheck Team

SAND is an ERC20 token issued on Ethereum and distributed in The Sandbox metaverse game world. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, The Sandbox users can use SAND to participate in the game and purchase items while controlling their avatars. SAND will also serve as a governance token for future participation in the game operations of The Sandbox.