Coincheck, the Japan-based bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange company, announced today it has acquired all shares of Metaps Alpha Co., Ltd. Coincheck signed a share transfer agreement with the company’s parent company, Metaps Co., Ltd.

The acquisition secures Metaps Alpha’s NFT marketplace “miime” as a Coincheck subsidiary business.

Although the trade name and executive structure of Metaps Alpha Co., Ltd. will change, Coincheck plans to continue to provide “miime” provided by the company as a service of a brand different from Coincheck. Users currently using the service, can continue to use the service without any additional procedures.