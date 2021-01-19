Coincheck, the popular Japanese bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange, announced today it will list Enjin Coin (ENJ). Focused on the virtual gaming market; Enjin enables anyone to manage, explore, distribute, and integrate blockchain assets.

The ENJ token will be listed on the Coincheck exchange on Tuesday, January 26th. ENJ is the first gaming cryptocurrency authorized for use in Japan.

Enjin’s tools and services can also be used by companies of all sizes and industries seeking to create blockchain products or utilize tokenized digital assets as part of their acquisition, retention, engagement, and monetization strategies.

ENJ Listing

Japan’s bitcoin regulations are overseen by the Japanese Virtual Currency Exchange Association (JVCEA); a self-regulatory organization recognized by the Japanese Financial Services Agency (FSA). Projects that want to be traded on Japanese exchanges must pass a rigorous examination process.

ENJ becomes only the 15th cryptocurrency token listed on Coincheck. As one of the largest Japanese exchanges by volume, it’s the first Japanese exchange to list ENJ.