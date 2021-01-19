Coincheck, the popular Japanese bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange, announced today it will list Enjin Coin (ENJ). Focused on the virtual gaming market; Enjin enables anyone to manage, explore, distribute, and integrate blockchain assets.
The ENJ token will be listed on the Coincheck exchange on Tuesday, January 26th. ENJ is the first gaming cryptocurrency authorized for use in Japan.
Enjin’s tools and services can also be used by companies of all sizes and industries seeking to create blockchain products or utilize tokenized digital assets as part of their acquisition, retention, engagement, and monetization strategies.
ENJ Listing
Japan’s bitcoin regulations are overseen by the Japanese Virtual Currency Exchange Association (JVCEA); a self-regulatory organization recognized by the Japanese Financial Services Agency (FSA). Projects that want to be traded on Japanese exchanges must pass a rigorous examination process.
ENJ becomes only the 15th cryptocurrency token listed on Coincheck. As one of the largest Japanese exchanges by volume, it’s the first Japanese exchange to list ENJ.
“Enjin made a bold commitment entering the Japanese market in 2019, determined to grow their business in the space regardless of market conditions. After more than a year of due diligence, the approval and listing of Enjin Coin on Coincheck is an important milestone for Enjin and adoption of its blockchain platform in Japan. Since our partnership was announced, the Enjin team has been in discussions with various leading domestic companies and projects. I’m honored to help them achieve this milestone and positively impact the Japanese gaming industry and beyond.”
— Seihaku Yoshida, CEO of HashPort
Discussion about this post