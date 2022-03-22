MEW (MyEtherWallet), a platform to access the Ethereum ecosystem, today announced the integration of MoonPay, a crypto payments infrastructure company.

This integration will provide a new fiat on-ramp for MEW users, while also introducing a fiat off-ramp for enhanced operations in and out of the MEW platform.

Starting now, MEW users will be able to connect with Moonpay to use credit cards, debit cards, and Apple Pay to make crypto purchases inside the platform.

“We are always looking for ways to improve user experience at MEW, from new products and interface enhancements to asking ourselves how to make accessing the value of Ethereum easier. MoonPay allows us to empower new users to feel more confident exploring Ethereum knowing they can easily exit to fiat whenever they want.”

– Kosala Hemachandra, CEO & Founder of MEW

Founded in 2015, MEW has been a popular wallet interface to Ethereum, providing free, open-source, and secure access to the Ethereum blockchain for anyone.

To celebrate the partnership, zero fees will be offered on MoonPay transactions through March 29, 2022.