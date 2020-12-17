Paxful, a global peer-to-peer crypto marketplace, today has introduced MoonPay to its platform, a payments infrastructure solution for cryptocurrency. The partnership will give Paxful users an option to make automated debit and credit card payments within the platform.

Users will see a link where they can input their debit or credit card information and receive bitcoin in their Paxful wallet automatically, without any human or software interaction. To begin with, MoonPay will act as a debit and credit card processor on Paxful accepting three major currencies, USD, EUR, and GBP with a possibility to add more fiat currencies in the future.

“We’re very happy to have MoonPay on board joining Paxful in its fight to provide fair financial opportunities for everyone. We keep expanding our list of payment methods and processors to give our users better access to financial services. Adding MoonPay allows our users to process credit card payments quickly and cheaply. This is an important step in providing a seamless user experience as we always listen to our community and strive to improve our platform” said Ray Youssef, CEO, and co-founder of Paxful.

The benefit of this integration lies in truly seamless transactions which are also taking much less time to complete. Moreover, MoonPay will help to dramatically reduce the processing fees, ensure fewer payment rejections, and is an overall reputable institutional partner. MoonPay and Paxful share a similar vision of improving access to cryptocurrencies.

“MoonPay and Paxful have a shared commitment to driving global adoption of cryptocurrencies, and this integration brings us another step closer,” said Ivan Soto-Wright, Co-Founder and CEO of MoonPay. “We are delighted to be partnering with one of the leading peer-to-peer crypto marketplaces, and providing reliable payment infrastructure to onboard millions of more users into cryptocurrencies.”