MEW (MyEtherWallet), a platform to access the Ethereum ecosystem, has announced the launch of a new cross-chain browser extension, Enkrypt, which will support transactions across Ethereum and Polkadot.

For the first time, MEW users will gain access to Polkadot, the sharded protocol enabling blockchains to operate seamlessly together at scale. Enkrypt supports MEW’s goal to provide secure, private, and seamless access to dApps, NFTs, staking services, and more.

The web extension was built with the support of the Web3 Foundation, a Swiss organization that has issued more than 400 grants to projects building on the Polkadot and Kusama networks.

“Interoperability between blockchains has been top-of-mind for MEW users and is a pivotal step towards broader crypto adoption. Our Enkrypt extension aims to improve the overall user experience of interacting in the multi-chain ecosystem to empower users to access the best parts of Ethereum and Polkadot.”

– Kosala Hemachandra, CEO & Founder of MEW

Developers believe the pending merge for Ethereum will help facilitate the growth of web3 by making it easier than ever to participate in the operations of the blockchain.

MEW’s Enkrypt extension recognizes the potential of the merge to create more enthusiasm to interact with Ethereum across other blockchains, including Polkadot (DOT).

At launch, MEW’s Enkrypt web extension will allow users to:

Transact assets across Ethereum (ETH) and Polkadot (DOT) ecosystems

Available on Google Chrome, Firefox, and Safari browsers

Natively integrate with MEW’s wallet platforms on both browser and mobile.

“This integration will provide the Polkadot community with a robust wallet solution that’s easy to use, while also giving MEW’s existing user base access to Polkadot’s vibrant cross-chain ecosystem of general purpose computational platforms and application-specific blockchains.”

– David Hawig, Technical Advisor of the Web3 Foundation

At launch, Enkrypt by MEW will provide cross-chain access with the Polkadot ecosystem through integrations with parachains Acala and Moonbeam, along with all of their accompanying canary networks. More parachains and EVM-compatible chains will be added in the coming weeks.