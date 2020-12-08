MyEtherWallet (MEW), a popular Ethereum wallet interface, has announced the integration of Staked, a dApp which helps investors compound crypto through staking. The announcement comes on the heels of a successful “Phase 0” Eth2 rollout, and a $600 asset price breakthrough for crypto’s most active blockchain.

Today, with the Staked integration, MEW users can begin Eth2 staking via the MEW web interface and MEW wallet app on Android. Staking with MEW means that users stay in control of their funds, and allows them to become a validator and start earning rewards. Validators are run and maintained through Staked, and no further action is required on the part of the user.

“By integrating Staked, we’re allowing users to stake on Ethereum 2.0 in a way that’s easy and accessible by nature,” says Kosala Hemachandra, MEW’s Founder and CEO. “Ethereum 2.0 moving forward is a huge step for our community, and we want MEW users to know that as Ethereum continues to play a more and more prominent role in the world, we’re going to continue to build MEW into a nexus point for the entire Ethereum ecosystem.”

“We are thrilled to extend our support to MEW,” said Tim Ogilvie, CEO of Staked. “MEW is rightly regarded as one of the original Ethereum wallets and it is only fitting that MEW users can now take advantage of our staking infrastructure to participate in Ethereum’s major upgrade.”

While Ethereum staked on Eth2 will begin earning rewards, users will only be able to move their rewards once Eth2 transfers are enabled. The MEW-Staked news follows MEW’s recent integrations with RenBridge, 1inch, Chainlink, and more, as the company continues to build out its ecosystem as a DeFi hub.