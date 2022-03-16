Coinigy, a cloud-based cryptocurrency trading platform that connects to more than 45 exchanges, has announced the addition of the FTX US crypto exchange to its trading platform.

Coinigy subscribers can now access charts, check balances, and trade on FTX US. The Coinigy platform allows users to consolidate trades across exchanges.

“We’re excited to add FTX US to our list of available crypto exchanges. Coinigy was developed with the goal of giving traders a powerful trading platform that can access multiple cryptocurrency markets. The addition of FTX US is a natural extension of achieving that goal.”

– William Kehl, Senior Vice President at Coinigy

One of the most popular trading platforms for active cryptocurrency traders, Coinigy offers access to over 45 exchanges, 6,800 markets, and16,000 cryptocurrencies from one interface. Over 750,000 traders have accessed the trading platform worldwide. Coinigy also provides historical crypto trading data.