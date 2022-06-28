Coinigy, a provider of multi-exchange cryptocurrency trading and tracking platforms, announced today the release of a major new upgrade, featuring a robust set of product enhancements designed to provide more capability to advanced crypto traders.

The platform enhancements include improved trade entry and portfolio management, performance upgrades, and revamp of the iOS and Android mobile apps. Further, a powerful reporting tool had been introduced, allowing users to see realized gains and losses over a defined period.

“We’ve made powerful improvements to the Coinigy trading platform based on user feedback. These enhancements enable greater control of your crypto assets across multiple exchanges. We’ve also made our entire data library available through the app, so users can now research and track more than 5,000 cryptocurrencies and markets directly without the need for supplemental sites.”

– William Kehl, Senior Vice President of Coinigy

Coinigy’s platforms allow users to track crypto prices across numerous exchanges and trade via multiple exchanges on a single platform. The platforms feature advanced charting and position management.

Coinigy’s enhancements to the web platform include:

Enhanced trade ticket to enable fast order entry and execution

Expanded customization features including expanded boards to suit different trading styles and enhanced multi-monitor display

New reporting capability

Expanded alerts and email notifications

New comparison calculator that allows traders to compare real-time prices among multiple exchanges to maximize performance

Expanded charting features including integrated order management and integrated multi-exchange and multi-market view

Coinigy iOS and Android apps have been revamped and upgraded to include: