Coinigy, a cryptocurrency portfolio management suite, has announced the successful deployment of several new exchanges on its V2 platform update. Users can now take advantage of the release of this new backend architecture for all V2 exchanges.
See below the successful exchange hookups now available, with many more to come in the near future.
- Binance (BINA): Balance Monitoring, Spot Trading
- Bitstamp (BITS): Balance Monitoring, Spot Trading
- Bittrex (BTRX): Balance Monitoring, Spot Trading
- CEX.IO (CXIO): Balance Monitoring, Spot Trading
- Coinbase Prime (CBPM): Balance Monitoring, Spot Trading
- Coinbase Pro (GDAX): Balance Monitoring, Spot Trading
- Huobi Pro (HUBI): Balance Monitoring, Spot Trading
- Kraken (KRKN): Balance Monitoring, Spot Trading
- Kucoin (KUCN): Balance Monitoring, Spot Trading
- OKEx (OKEX): Balance Monitoring, Spot Trading
- BitFlyer (FLYR): Balance Monitoring
- BitMEX (BMEX): Balance Monitoring
- Bleutrade (BLEU): Balance Monitoring
- Coinmate (MATE): Balance Monitoring
- Exmo (EXMO): Balance Monitoring
- Indodax (BIND): Balance Monitoring
- LakeBTC (LAKE): Balance Monitoring
- Yobit (YOBT): Balance Monitoring
- Bitfinex (BITF): (Coming soon)
- Poloniex (PLNX): (Coming soon)
Source: coinigy.com