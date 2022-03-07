FTX, a global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced the establishment of FTX Europe marking the next phase of the Company’s global expansion, by extending its presence into Europe and the Middle East. The company has secured approval from the Cyprus Financial Market Regulator CySEC through its ftx.com/eu domain.

The Europe office will now start offering FTX’s products and services to European clients via a licensed investment firm with passportable licenses across the European economic area. Users in these regions will be able to trade a variety of cryptocurrency products.

“We’re excited to bring FTX’s innovative offerings to the European markets and that CySEC officially approved our domain. Europeans will now be able to use FTX’s best-in-class trading platform to invest in a wide range of cryptocurrencies derivatives thru a regulated investment firm.”

– Patrick Gruhn, Head of FTX Europe

Cyprus provides regulated Firms access to the entire European Economic Area (which includes the European Union plus three countries).