Blockpass, the blockchain-powered KYC platform, today announced Vortex DeFi, a one-stop simplified DeFi Asset management web-based application, as its latest partner. This new strategic partnership will see Blockpass’s KYC solution used to secure Vortex DeFi’s platform and upcoming Initial Dex Offering.

Vortex DeFi is a web-based platform that works to realize any and all DeFi-related opportunities in one place. It is a one-stop gateway to manage investments for protocols on Ethereum and Polka networks. The Vortex ecosystem will provide a suite of apps to enable activities such as NFT asset tracking, lending, insurance of crypto assets, borrowing, and easy (cross-chain) swapping from one crypto asset to another.

Vortex DeFi will be launching an Initial Dex Offering on the DuckStarter platform on Sunday, February 28th, 2021.

“The Vortex DeFi Team feel great to have Blockpass working with us to help us KYC all our public sale participants. We think they are the leader in this space and have tremendous experience to ensure Vortex lives up to the expectations of worldwide KYC and AML laws.”

– Rahul Singh, CEO of Vortex DeFi

With Blockpass, users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services, token purchases, and access to regulated industries. For businesses and merchants, Blockpass is a comprehensive KYC & AML SaaS that requires no integration or setup cost.