Blockpass, the blockchain-powered KYC and digital ID platform, today announced it will be working with a number of new solutions and companies, as it provides compliance options to Initial DEX Offerings (IDOs) on the DuckStarter platform.

As DuckDAO’s token sale launchpad, the DuckStarter platform is involved with a large variety of IDOs. With Blockpass and DuckDao working together, KYC and AML provision will be quickly and easily accessible to all participants, ensuring security and regulatory compliance in the space.

Blockpass + DuckDAO

DuckDAO is a community-backed incubator powered by an expansive network of investors in the digital asset ecosystem. DuckStarter is a token sale launchpad where users can access both public and special rounds for high-quality crypto projects.



DuckStarter will act as the final bridge between early-stage projects and the community before the project goes fully public. DuckStarter has a unique level system that requires users to lock-in a certain amount of DUCK tokens to participate in the launch platform. DuckStarter has already helped launch a number of projects and has many more lined up, including PolkaFoundry, keyTango, Lepricon, and Cash Tech.

With Blockpass, users can create, store, and manage a secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services, token purchases, and access to regulated industries.

For businesses and merchants, Blockpass is a comprehensive KYC & AML SaaS that requires no integration and no setup cost.

“We’re excited to be working with DuckDAO and the DuckStarter platform to bring KYC services to a huge number of people as we see a surge of interest in IDOs with this current wave of DeFi development. Our goal at Blockpass is to remove the pain points of compliance and with the range and quality of users on DuckDAO’s DuckStarter platform we have the privilege to bring our revolutionary and efficient solution to a new and expanding audience.”

– Adam Vaziri, Blockpass CEO