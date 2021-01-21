Blockchain-powered KYC platform Blockpass, today announced its latest collaboration with Rocket Vault Finance. Rocket is integrating Blockpass’ unique KYC Connect solution to enable fast, simple and efficient KYC for users, not only to onboard new customers, but also to verify those wishing to be involved with their upcoming token sale.

“We are excited to work with blockpass for our customer KYC & AML checks. Blockpass addresses a very critical part of the customer onboarding process with ease. The APIs are user-friendly and save a lot of time and effort in automating the whole process.”

– Founder and CEO of RVF, Kiran Mannam

Rocket Vault Finance is a Smart Vault powered by advanced Artificial Intelligence predictive analytics and Machine Learning, adopting a data-driven approach to come up with vault strategies to minimize losses and maximize gains to provide the best APY in stable coins. Users deposit funds with Rocket Vault and the platform automatically invests it in the best pools, avoiding risky pools and achieving over 100% APY on average to date. Rocket Vault has two user plans in public beta – a ‘free for retail’ option and a ‘paid for institutions’ option.

Blockpass is a digital identity verification provider that provides a one-click compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. Through Blockpass, users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services, token purchases, and access to regulated industries. For businesses and merchants, Blockpass is a comprehensive KYC & AML SaaS that requires no integration and no setup cost.