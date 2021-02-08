Blockpass, a blockchain-powered KYC solution, today announced their latest partner integration with Modefi, a new oracle solution. this new partnership, Blockpass will be providing its KYC services to the company as Modefi seeks to create decentralized oracle solutions.

This integration comes as Modefi prepares for its token offering on February 10th, 2021, which will take place on the TrustSwap Launchpad.

As a decentralized aggregated oracle, Modefi facilitates trustless and decentralized off-chain data, on-chain, in its mission to secure the DeFi space against bad actors. It provides on-demand oracle data through a P2P incentivized network so that users are able to obtain off-chain data for on-chain solutions.

Through Blockpass, users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services, token purchases, and access to regulated industries. For businesses and merchants, Blockpass is a KYC & AML SaaS that requires no integration and no setup cost.