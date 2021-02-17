Ubitquity, a leading enterprise blockchain-secured platform for real estate and title recordkeeping, today announced that it has partnered with Socratic Consultancy to gain more insight into and further traction in the US real estate closing industry.

Based in Seattle, Washington — Socratic Consultancy boasts close to a decade of experience in the real estate closing industry, including the specific niche markets of eRecording and Remote Online Notarization (RON). The budding consulting firm exists to assist business leaders, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders with finding their “why,” while harnessing the power of business intelligence and leveraging digital offerings designed to help businesses scale.

“Ubitquity and I are excited to be working with Socratic Consultancy. Mr. Staley and his team bring a wealth of knowledge and years of experience in the eRecording and Remote Online Notarization space. Combining this with our blockchain applications will be mutually beneficial and make a long-term impact on the evolution of the real estate closing industry,” said Nathan Wosnack, Founder & CEO at Ubitquity. “We at Ubitquity have worked with Mr. Staley in 2020 and made significant progress by bringing on Washington State-based Rainier Title as a customer and other important deals. I am confident that continuing this relationship as a formal partnership between our firms in 2021 is going to be both productive and fun,” said Wosnack.

Socratic Consultancy leverages Socratic Coaching which aims to connect modern management and organization strategies in which management and leadership or empowerment (fixing long-term aims, motivating performance, forming values, promoting responsibility) act in combination. The result is the capacity to act flexibly, reliably, and farsightedly in the modern market of constant change. The trend is a leadership that acts with the daily challenges from a principle-orientated basis. Ubitquity and Socratic Consultancy intend on harnessing a Socratic methodology in Ubitquity’s development, while leveraging Socratic Consultancy CEO, Ian T. Staley’s network from nearly a decade of experience in the real estate closing industry.

“I am extremely thrilled to partner with Ubitquity to push forward blockchain adoption in the real estate closing industry,” said Ian T. Staley, the CEO and Founder of Socratic Consultancy. “Ubitquity has various blockchain-based products that can serve the industry with enhanced efficiency, increased security in the transaction process, less friction and increased agility in the closing lifecycle, parallel recordkeeping data storage, alternative revenue streams for its partners, future-proofed settlement solutions and so much more! With the emergence of US legislative clarity on stablecoins and banks being allowed to custody crypto, I see Ubitquity providing an autonomous future-proofed settlement solution via its SmartEscrow offering to the future DeFi (Decentralized Finance) real estate market. Socratic Consultancy is very happy to team up with Ubitquity so that we can innovate and provide real value-add blockchain-based solutions to the real estate closing industry together,” said Staley.

Ubitquity has a number of Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) tools available on its unanimity platform, that it has successfully integrated across a variety of industries including aviation and real estate for escrow and title closing support, title abstracting, digital, hybrid, and paper notary support, smart contract management, as well as secure document management. Ubitquity can help with regulatory-compliant token sales, integration consulting, and more. The availability of each offering depends on the regulatory body (SEC, FINMA) exemption chosen by its tokenization clients.