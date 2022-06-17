Ubitquity, an enterprise blockchain-secured platform for real estate and title recordkeeping, today announced that is launching a ‘Crypto Listing Service‘ as part of a UbitquityPay value add-on for home sellers who want to advertise their properties or land to the global cryptocurrency community.

“The Crypto Listing Service will provide a new property listing and search experience while adding an advanced tool for collaboration between homeowners, title companies, and realtors who are working to serve the ever-demanding needs of their clients. With the major volatility of cryptocurrencies as of late, people want to put their cryptocurrency into more stable assets like property, so the timing of this product launch couldn’t be better.”

– Nathan Wosnack, Founder & CEO of Ubitquity

UbitquityPay’s Crypto Listing Service intends to be a definitive source for the most up-to-date listing information for both buyers and sellers who intend to transact in cryptocurrencies.

The Crypto Listing Service gives both parties the ability to accept and pay with over 130+ supported cryptocurrencies on the UbitquityPay platform while offering best-in-class security, and automated KYC/AML (Know-Your-Customer, Anti-Money Laundering) solutions to ensure regulatory compliance.

This new value-added service will provide a collaborative environment with the responsive mobile features and comprehensive property insights homebuyers need to make timely, informed decisions when transacting in both cryptocurrency or a hybrid of their local currency (fiat).

Further, UbitquityPay’s white-label payment processing partnerships also ensure that their rates, often 1% or less with revenue sharing, are the most competitive in the industry.

Additions of guaranteed crypto price settlements (no stablecoin required), merchant integration, live demo, 24/7/365 support, service level agreement (SLA), white-glove handling of title policies, and other paperwork for transactions are industry requirements that UbitquityPay supports.

To ensure the transaction is both legal and valid Ubitquity works with various title companies.

UbitquityPay helps to remove the friction (i.e. 72-hour+ delays associated with good funds law, fraud mitigation, intermediary costs, etc.) between title/escrow firms, insurance underwriters, and homeowners.

Once the transaction is complete, the cryptocurrency is safely stored on multi-signature wallets. Additionally, UbitquityPay instantly converts the cryptocurrency amount into fiat currency.