Ubitquity, an enterprise blockchain-secured platform for real estate and title recordkeeping, announced today that it has secured a Reg D side-by-side investment from New York City-based 44 Capital Management, a multi-strategy venture fund investing in blockchain technologies.

”The Ubitquity team has been building a product that will sync blockchain technology with real-world utility, which will ultimately deliver an enhanced, secure, and scalable real estate recording process to the masses.”

– Coley O’Brien, General Partner at 44 Capital Management

With a mission to ensure a highly secure, digital, and immutable record of title and ownership history for all parties involved, Ubitquity is building out a scaled solution that integrates software platforms to seamlessly settle real estate transactions with cryptocurrency.

“The staff at Ubitquity and I are extremely excited and honored to have 44 Capital Management lead the way with us as we bring innovative solutions to the global real estate markets.”

– Nathan Wosnack, Founder & CEO of Ubitquity LLC