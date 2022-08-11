SynFutures, a decentralized derivatives exchange, announced today a new partnership with Router, a cross-chain protocol that enables fund transfer, asset swaps, and cross-chain applications.

The projects will work together to expand their respective ecosystems and explore integration, taking a crucial step in SynFutures’ mission to become a multi-chain trading platform.

Cross-chain, or blockchain interoperability, refers to the ability to perform transactions, send assets, and other activities across two or multiple networks. Cross-chain plays a crucial role in improving the overall user experience for DeFi projects, such as SynFutures, where users and liquidity providers (LPs) must operate and complete transactions on one chain at a time.

Through integration with Router, SynFutures could solve this pain point for users and LPs.

“SynFutures was designed to be multi-chain, and we’ve been making strides to deploy on both EVM and non-EVM compatible chains. Through our partnership with Router, we can explore new opportunities that will speed up this process and make our platform truly chain-agnostic, opening our platform up to new audiences across the entire blockchain ecosystem.”

– Rachel Lin, Co-Founder & CEO at SynFutures

In addition to asset transfers, Router Protocol allows the flow of arbitrary messages across chains securely and seamlessly, thereby extending the composability of DeFi across various blockchains.

“Router Protocol is excited to help SynFutures go multi-chain and leverage cross-chain primitives. In the era of fragmentation of users and liquidity — we are committed to help DApps expand to multiple chains,.”

– Ramanai Ramachandran, CEO of Router Protocol

Today’s announcement comes following SynFutures’ plans to deploy Optimism, a growing L2 network. Seeking to expand its multi-chain strategy, SynFutures is also preparing to release its V2 closed Alpha, which will introduce new features and updates to the trading platform.