SynFutures, a crypto-based decentralized derivatives exchange, has announced a new partnership with BitKeep, a crypto wallet supporting over 50 blockchains.

Going forward, the two projects will work together on integrating SynFutures within BitKeep, looking to expand their respective ecosystems and communities.

BitKeep supports numerous top 30 mainnets (including Polygon, Solana, BSC, ETH, HECO, OKChain, TRON, Fantom, WAX, IOST, AVAX, and zkSync), as an authorized wallet. With 55+ mainnets, 10,000+ dApps, 1,000,000+ NFTs and 220,000+ tokens supported, BitKeep is a web3 gateway solution.

“As we work to bring our decentralized derivatives trading platform and products to the masses, working with protocols and projects that share our values is important. As a DeFi-focused crypto wallet and ecosystem, BitKeep is an ideal partner for us as we enter a new phase of development with the rollout of V2.”

– Rachel Lin, Co-Founder & CEO at SynFutures

Recently, BitKeep closed a $15 million Series A round of funding to develop a cross-chain decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) to give ecosystem ownership to wallet users.