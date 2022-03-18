SynFutures, a decentralized derivatives exchange, today has officially extended support for the Arbitrum network following an initial deployment in September of last year. The expansion allows users to access and trade a wide variety of Arbitrum assets in a fully decentralized and permissionless manner.

To expand support for Arbitrum assets, SynFutures integrated with SushiSwap’s price feed oracle to bring real-time data to its platform. SushiSwap, which deployed on Arbitrum last year, is now one of the network’s most active decentralized exchanges.

Users can currently list and trade futures contracts on any Arbitrum asset available from SushiSwap. Relying on third-party oracle data to provide accurate pricing information for a given asset, the new expansion gives users new opportunities to create arbitrage and hedge risk on Arbitrum with derivatives.

“We want to empower all communities to list and trade any asset they desire on any network. By integrating with SushiSwap’s price feed, we’re making it easier for our users to list Arbitrum assets and create more trading opportunities.”

– Rachel Lin, Co-Founder & CEO at SynFutures

With the SushiSwap connection, SynFutures has already listed seven new Arbitrum pairs for trading:

ETH/USDC

CRV/ETH

LINK/ETH,

MAGIC/ETH

DPX/ETH

STRP/USDC

SPELL/ETH

Previously, BTC/USDC was the only Arbitrum trading pair offered on SynFutures.

The integration marks SynFutures’ official expansion within the Arbitrum ecosystem and comes as the exchange sees continued growth on other blockchains like Ethereum, Polygon, and BNB.

In less than five months since its public beta launch, SynFutures has already surpassed more than $4 billion in cumulative trading volume and 56,000 users.

Lin added, “SynFutures diving deeper into the Arbitrum ecosystem expands on our vision to make derivatives trading more accessible. With expanded support for Arbitrum assets, we’re excited to replicate some of our existing success on what we believe to be one of the most promising layer-2 ecosystems.”