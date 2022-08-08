THORWallet, a non-custodial wallet that allows users to swap native crypto-assets across chains and earn passive income on them, today announced a new partnership with multi-chain DEX, Rango Exchange.

For the first time, THORWallet DEX users can now execute cross-chain swaps on assets beyond those available in THORChain pools, starting with cross-chain swaps compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), plus more than 40 chains.

“The team at Rango Exchange are renowned specialists in DEX aggregation. Joining forces allows us to collaborate on our shared vision of building a fair and open financial system for the future. Bringing together a multitude of cross-chain swap services into a single wallet application grants immediate access to the entire DeFi universe, including swap pairs not supported by THORChain.”

– Marcel Harmann, Founder & CEO of THORWallet DEX

As the gateway to THORChain, THORWallet DEX enables users to access native and cross-chain liquidity plus the full DeFi landscape from a single entry point.

“Collaborating with the team at THORWallet is as exciting as it is significant. Until now, accessing multichain DeFi through multiple applications has been an intimidating experience for the average user. Consolidating our service’s features into a single wallet solution allows anyone with a smart device to easily take advantage of all the top chains and DEXs, swapping BTC with ETH or any liquid EVM assets.”

– Martin, CMO at Rango Exchange

For Rango Exchange, this integration follows a string of successful partnerships including 1inch, Paraswap, and more.