THORchain, a decentralized liquidity network, has announced its multichain exchange testnet is now live at https://testnet.asgard.exchange. Agard.Exchange is the primary interface for the multichain testnet until the Asgard desktop client is released later this week.

Asgard Exchange is a community built entry point to THORChain and supports BTC and BNB chains, plus native RUNE. The other chains will be supported soon.

Next Milestones

Release ASGARDEX desktop client (this week)

Asgard.Exchange support for ETH, LTC, BCH, and others (1–2 weeks)

Asgard.Exchange community reskin (1–2 weeks)

Multichain support on community products including: runestake, runedata, runebalance, etc. (ensuing weeks)

What To Test

Wallet functionality works

Pools are shown correctly

Swaps are processed

Adding & withdrawing liquidity is processed

Send functionality works

Prices are calculated correctly

Slippage is correct & price protection works

Issue Handling

Issues are expected during public testnet. Prior to submitting any issues, search the @thorchain_org Telegram chat using the hashtag #issue to see if anyone else has logged that issue.

Testers can submit an issue by filing it on the following GitHub repo: https://github.com/asgardex/asgard-exchange/issues.