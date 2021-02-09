THORchain, a decentralized liquidity network, has announced its multichain exchange testnet is now live at https://testnet.asgard.exchange. Agard.Exchange is the primary interface for the multichain testnet until the Asgard desktop client is released later this week.
Asgard Exchange is a community built entry point to THORChain and supports BTC and BNB chains, plus native RUNE. The other chains will be supported soon.
Next Milestones
- Release ASGARDEX desktop client (this week)
- Asgard.Exchange support for ETH, LTC, BCH, and others (1–2 weeks)
- Asgard.Exchange community reskin (1–2 weeks)
- Multichain support on community products including: runestake, runedata, runebalance, etc. (ensuing weeks)
What To Test
- Wallet functionality works
- Pools are shown correctly
- Swaps are processed
- Adding & withdrawing liquidity is processed
- Send functionality works
- Prices are calculated correctly
- Slippage is correct & price protection works
Issue Handling
Issues are expected during public testnet. Prior to submitting any issues, search the @thorchain_org Telegram chat using the hashtag #issue to see if anyone else has logged that issue.
Testers can submit an issue by filing it on the following GitHub repo: https://github.com/asgardex/asgard-exchange/issues.