Bitvavo, a European-based cryptocurrency exchange, has now announced the addition of SOFORT to its list of supported European payment methods.
A convenient and reliable payment method used by over 85 million people, SOFORT allows for direct and secure payments using personal online banking credentials in 13 countries across Europe, including The Netherlands, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy.
“SOFORT means “instant” in German, which is precisely the experience we are looking to provide our users when they fund their Bitvavo account. Bitvavo’s goal has always been to bridge the traditional and the digital economy, and adding SOFORT as a payment method furthers our ambition to create a seamless transition between fiat and crypto.”
– The Bitvavo Team