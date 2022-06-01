Bitvavo, a European crypto exchange company, has announced a new partnership with Mercury Redstone, an Amsterdam-based digital asset management firm specializing in index investing.

This collaboration will allow Bitvavo users to automate crypto investment strategies from the safety of their Bitvavo accounts.

Partnership: Mercury Redstone + Bitvavo

Mercury Redstone offers users the ability to invest in several cryptos. Customers can spread their investment and diversify their holdings, thus reducing the overall risk of your portfolio.

Working with Mercury Redstone has the following advantages:

Fully Automated – Once signed up to Mercury Redstone and connect to a Bitvavo account, Mercury Redstone does the rest. From diversifying your investments to dollar cost averaging and rebalancing your portfolio every month, Mercury Redstone aims to keep it as simple as possible for you.

– Once signed up to Mercury Redstone and connect to a Bitvavo account, Mercury Redstone does the rest. From diversifying your investments to dollar cost averaging and rebalancing your portfolio every month, Mercury Redstone aims to keep it as simple as possible for you. Low Minimum – Many investment funds can set a minimum investment point as high as 100,000 EUR. At Mercury Redstone, a minimum of 2,500 EUR is accessible to a wider range of investors.

– Many investment funds can set a minimum investment point as high as 100,000 EUR. At Mercury Redstone, a minimum of 2,500 EUR is accessible to a wider range of investors. Complete Control – Mercury Redstone connects to a user’s Bitvavo account, but they do not hold assets, as those stay on the Bitvavo platform. Users can also enable or disable the trading 24/7 and terminate their relationship with Mercury Redstone with 24-hour notice. Since users still hold their crypto, they can even maintain staking at Bitvavo while assets are managed by Mercury Redstone.

For Bitvavo account holders, there is an offer to mark the partnership. With promo code ‘Bitvavo’ at sign-up, get a 25 EUR credit applied towards the subscription cost after 3 months of membership.