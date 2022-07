MoonXBT, a crypto derivatives & social trading platform, has now announced it has successfully launched new USDT spot trading pairs in the following markets:

DAI/USDT, ADA/USDT, AVAX/USDT, LTC/USDT, FTT/USDT, LINK/USDT, and FTM/USDT.

The crypto margin trading platform offers up to 150x leverage and recently integrated fiat-gateway XanPool, to allow for easy deposits.