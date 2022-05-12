MoonXBT, a crypto margin trading platform offering up to 150x leverage, announced it has integrated XanPool, a fiat-gateway solution for crypto companies.

By allowing users to buy crypto directly on MoonXBT with fiat, it lowers the entryway for MoonXBT to serve new traders and old users who want to trade more. Users in Asia can now buy and sell crypto using fiat including SGD, MYR, HKD, VND, INR, PHP, THB, KRW, AUD, and NZD.

XanPool ⇄ MoonXBT

Providing its service to users in the Asia-Pacific region, the integration delivers:

Addition of over 10 fiat currencies.

Ability to buy and sell crypto via local payment methods directly.

Seamless entry for users without existing ownership of cryptocurrencies.

Opens up the access to MoonXBT’s comprehensive suite of 31 cryptocurrencies

Generates more liquidity for the digital asset ecosystem in the region.

“Integrating with XanPool has met the imperative demand of MoonXBT to provide users fiat-to-crypto services as more users are coming in.”

– George Lee, COO of MoonXBT