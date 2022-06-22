MoonXBT, a social cryptocurrency trading platform with spot, contract, and options markets, announced that it has officially launched its new referral program.

Currently, MoonXBT users can earn commissions by referring new users to the platform.

Once the new user trades in the spot, contract, or options markets on MoonXBT, the user that referred them will start to receive a commission.

Program members can invite users with referral links and earn commissions from the 3 markets offered.

When a new user registers with a referral link and reaches 100,000 USDT in trading volume in the liquid contract market, both the referrer and new trader will receive a 10 USDT bonus of liquid contract trading.

The referral rules are as follows:

Level Spot Trading referral ratio Liquidity Contract referral ratio Option Trading referral ratio 1 10% 10% 10% 2 20% 20% 20%

10 or fewer valid users invited equals level 1.

10 or more valid users invited equals level 2.

Old users need to assign grades according to the data of historically invited users.

Users with on-chain deposits are valid users.

For more information on MoonXBT click here.