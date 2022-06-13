Hex Trust, a licensed and insured provider of bank-grade custody and associated services for crypto-assets in Asia, announced today it has successfully integrated Polygon, the full-stack scaling solution for Ethereum, into its crypto-asset custody platform Hex Safe.

As a result, Hex Trust now offers fully licensed and highly-secure custody for Polygon’s native token (MATIC) with plans to support non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the full stack of services built on Polygon.

The integration enables Hex Trust’s 200+ institutional clients to be able to trade, lend, and stake Polygon tokens, all without needing them to send their assets outside of the secure custody platform Hex Safe.

Intrgration: Hex Trust + Polygon

Polygon is a well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular framework that supports building and connecting two major types of solutions – secured chains (L2 blockchains) and stand-alone chains (sidechains).

“At Hex Trust, we have a multi-chain vision for the digital asset industry, where digital assets, no matter what chain they’re on, are seamlessly available on our universal custody platform, Hex Safe. As a result, it’s integral to integrate successful chains like Polygon which is widely recognized as a full-stack Ethereum scaling solution demonstrated by its impressive market traction. Polygon’s highly-scalable approach makes it appealing and easily accessible for both institutional and retail clients alike, especially with their adherence to compliance and regulation. We’re looking forward to working closely with Polygon moving forwards and building our ecosystems together in DeFi, the metaverse, and NFTs.”

– Giorgia Pellizzari, Head of Custody at Hex Trust