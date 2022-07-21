Kaleido, an enterprise-grade web3 infrastructure platform, today announced it will leverage Polygon Edge, a dedicated framework allowing organizations to deploy customizable, application-specific, and highly performant blockchain networks.

A carbon-neutral Ethereum-based scaling platform, Polygon reduces the high transaction fees and latency associated with the Ethereum mainnet. As the Polygon community has grown, the Polygon team has added a suite of scaling solutions, including Polygon Edge.

Polygon Edge + Kaleido

Polygon Edge is a framework for creating a dedicated blockchain infrastructure where multiple dApps can be deployed. Edge is designed to connect to the Polygon mainnet and work together seamlessly with its other scaling technologies while also offering bridges to other networks.

Kaleido will eventually harness Polygon Supernets, powered by Polygon Edge. Polygon Supernets are the fast-track for blockchain adoption in new private and public networks for dApps and enterprises alike. Polygon Supernets uses powerful Polygon Edge as the configurable infrastructure solution in a highly secure and decentralized environment.

Blockchain Business Cloud

Via Kaleido’s Blockchain Business Cloud, enterprises can run web3 platforms such as institutional-grade digital asset platforms, gas-free NFT platforms, side chain-as-a-service platforms, and consortium-as-a-service platforms. In addition, a roadmap of blockchain innovations, including interoperability bridges and zero knowledge technologies, will be added to the Polygon Edge framework and made available on Kaleido’s fully managed blockchain business cloud.

Enterprises have long been investing in blockchain-based applications across a myriad of high-value use cases in all major industries such as financial services, supply chain, retail, and healthcare. However, companies have long preferred to create private blockchains for reasons including privacy, scalability, and cost. Increasingly, they are also drawn to the openness and ecosystem that public chains offer.

“Enterprises are eager to tap into vibrant, open ecosystems and Polygon, at the heart of Ethereum, is a natural community for them to target. However, companies have long been held back by various privacy concerns and the gas transaction fees required in public chains. Kaleido is proud to partner on new, innovative technologies like Polygon Edge that give enterprises the right mix of scalability, security, cost, and openness.”

– Sophia Lopez, Co-Founder & President at Kaleido

One of the first projects to harness Polygon Edge via Kaleido’s Blockchain Business Cloud is Core+, currently in stealth mode, which looks to democratize trade finance accessibility.

The start-up, which is planning to launch in the months ahead, will use the blockchain to provide small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with access to transactional financing and related tools. These financing solutions were previously inaccessible to SMEs, particularly women-owned businesses and new generations of entrepreneurs in the developing world.