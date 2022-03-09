Hex Trust, an Asia-based crypto-asset custodian, today announced that it has completed its SOC 2 – SOC for Service Organizations: Trust Services Criteria assessment, conducted by Deloitte.

An auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts (AICPA), SOC 2 compliance affirms that Hex Trust’s information security policies, procedures, and operations meet rigorous standards for protection, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

“Earning the SOC 2 certification reflects our commitment to our customer’s security and privacy, in line with our mission to be the world’s most trusted infrastructure provider in the digital assets ecosystem. We will continue investing in our core technologies and processes, prioritizing security and regulatory compliance as the core components of our products and services.”

– Alessio Quaglini, CEO of Hex Trust

This independent validation of organizational controls is crucial in highly regulated industries like the financial services sector. Hex Trust’s SOC 2 report assures that critical service commitments and system requirements are institutional-grade to provide the highest degree of security and confidentiality.

The SOC 2 certification further strengthens Hex Trust’s position as the institutional gateway to digital assets, enabling financial institutions and corporations to seamlessly integrate digital assets into their business operations in a highly secure, scalable, and compliant manner.

In February 2022, Hex Trust obtained the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) STAR Level 1 Certification which means the organization is officially a Trusted Cloud Provider that demonstrates a commitment to achieve cloud security competency and a commitment to the industry at large.

Further, Hex Trust holds a Capital Markets Services (CMS) license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) allowing for custodial services regulated under Singapore’s Securities and Futures Act. In Hong Kong, the digital asset custodian is registered as a Trust Company under the Hong Kong Trust Ordinance and holds a Trust or Company Service Provider (TCSP) license under the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance.

As part of Hex Trust’s licensed custody services for NFTs, the company recently announced a Joint Venture with Animoca Brands to provide institutional-grade wallet solutions for the GameFi economy.