COTI, a DAG-protocol optimized for creating decentralized payment networks, today announced its latest partnership for Djed, Cardano’s overcollateralized algorithmic stablecoin, this time with MuesliSwap, soon to become the first hybrid DEX on Cardano.

MuesliSwap will pair Djed with other coins on their DEX, making it possible for liquidity to be provided through Djed trading pools on MuesliSwap and for the users to generate yield on their crypto-assets.

“This partnership will help traders all over the ecosystem to optimize their portfolio. Further, stablecoins improve the user experience by providing a convenient point of orientation.

– Chris, Co-Founder of MuesliSwap

With DEX aggregator MuesliSwap making sure traders are getting a great deal on every trade, this partnership aims for seamless utilization of Djed across the entire Cardano ecosystem.

Founded in November 2021, MuesliSwap is the first decentralized exchange on Cardano, providing the Cardano community with a smart contract-powered trading platform.