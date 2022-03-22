DAG-based blockchain ecosystem COTI, today announced the launch of ecosystem fund: COTI Ventures.

There will be an initial budget of $10 million USD, which will be used to invest in equity, tokens, and other forms of capital in early-stage startups developing solutions related to COTI’s ecosystem.

“We’re focusing on investing in strong and experienced founding teams with a robust business plan that relies on a great product-market fit and a quick time to market, thus creating strategic partnerships and encouraging new use cases for our tokens, products, or infrastructure.”

– The COTI Team

Investments

Recently, the fund has made its first investment in WingRiders, a new and encouraging Cardano DEX, joining other participants in the funding round that included cFund, Longhash, and others.

The second investment was made in ADASwap, which raised $2.6M in a recent funding round.

Both investments include a partnership with the projects, as well as Djed (crypto-backed algorithmic stablecoin that acts as an autonomous bank, developed by IOG and issued by COTI) integration into their platforms, which increases Djed’s participation in trading through liquidity pools, Djed pairs, and more.

COTI Ventures welcomes builders and early-stage projects interested in collaborating with the COTI ecosystem to apply for investment by sending an email to: contact@coti.vc.