COTI, a multi-DAG (directed acyclic graph) blockchain for payments, announced today a new partnership with Revelar, Cardano’s first NFT gaming platform.

The partnership will see Revelar integrate COTI stablecoin Djed to bring a stable way to buy and sell NFT game assets on the Revelar system. Further, the Djed stablecoin will enable participation in new tokenomic models.

“Our partnership with Djed will open up massive partnerships opportunities for game developers who want a simple integration and a stable way for their players to manage in-game tokens. Play-to-earn is the new wave in gaming and player owned content has now become table stakes.”

– Jason Toevs, Founder & CEO of Revelar



Revalar’s integration with Djed is part of the platform’s larger push to bring new NFT payment options, including fiat-backed payment integrations to Cardano.

“We are happy to continue partnering with some of the top projects built on Cardano. By integrating Djed to their platform, Revlar is giving their developers and gamers more stable payment options. We look forward to watching this partnership unfold.”

– Shahaf Bar-Geffen, CEO of COTI



Presently, Revelar is in closed Alpha and will soon open up applications for their first launchpad cohort to be selected this summer.