BL3P, a bitcoin exchange based in the Netherlands, has now confirmed that following its new trade engine launch, it also has integrated Lightning. Soon to be live, Lightning is currently only available for internal purposes, but BL3P has provided a sneak preview of how Lightning works on the exchange.

“Behind the scenes, we continuously work hard to improve and upgrade our products & services, add new functionalities and optimize the user experience. Given the complexity, we want to roll out Lightning functionality in phases.”

– The Bitsonic (company behind BL3P) Team

Lightning Network is a “layer-2″ protocol built on top of Bitcoin, enabling faster and cheaper transactions.