Last month, Netherlands-based bitcoin exchange company Bitonic (also operator of BL3P) became officially listed in the crypto-register of the Dutch Central Bank (DNB). The Bitonic team implemented all required measures and has continued services to its customers. The new legal requirements originate from the fifth European Anti-Money Laundering Directive (AMLD5) which is implemented via changes in the Dutch anti-money laundering law.

Dutch legislation obliges Bitonic to verify customer identities through passports, ID cards, and/or driver’s licenses. This applies to all amounts, even customers buying for an amount as little as €5. Additionally, Bitonic is required to check transactions and monitor their origin and behavior based on risks.