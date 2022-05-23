TRON, one of the largest and most popular blockchain ecosystems, has announced that Ankr, a web3 infrastructure platform servicing over 50 blockchains is its new Remote Procedure Call (RPC) partner. TRON’s public and premium RPCs can now be accessed on Ankr to create request calls and receive information returns that mirror the results developers get by running a TRON full node.

TRON + Ankr

Now, Ankr provides a geo-distributed and decentralized TRON RPC, comprised of many independent blockchain nodes running worldwide for low-latency and reliable connections.

Ankr’s TRON RPCs connect with wallets, command-line interfaces, or dApps with the TRON blockchain. They act as a messenger or blockchain router that relays on-chain information between nodes, dApps, and ultimately end-users.

TRON RPC endpoints are a gateway for developers to interface directly with the TRON chain – a portal to communicate efficiently, remotely, and without going through the DevOps of establishing TRON nodes.

This partnership also solves some of the issues developers have been encountering, including:

Eliminates complex node ops – The Ankr public RPC will remove the need for many developers to set up their TRON node, eliminating hours spent building, calibrating, and fixing node issues.

The Ankr public RPC will remove the need for many developers to set up their TRON node, eliminating hours spent building, calibrating, and fixing node issues. Grants access to advanced tools – Ankr’s premium version instantly grants access to the best tools to build applications quickly, including unlimited TRON requests, global node distribution, dedicated TRON endpoints, prioritized requests, developer API, and WebSockets (WS) capabilities.

Ankr’s premium version instantly grants access to the best tools to build applications quickly, including unlimited TRON requests, global node distribution, dedicated TRON endpoints, prioritized requests, developer API, and WebSockets (WS) capabilities. Powers apps and open-source software that need access to TRON – Connect with a cluster of high-performance nodes that holds the information needed to build and operate dApps with TRON chain capabilities.

Connect with a cluster of high-performance nodes that holds the information needed to build and operate dApps with TRON chain capabilities. Supports the TRON network – Ankr will strengthen the TRON network globally by offering easier development and a broader, decentralized node infrastructure. In addition, Ankr will incentivize independent and enterprise node operators to add their nodes to the load balancer in return for ANKR tokens, adding additional TRON nodes to strengthen the network.