Ankr, the blockchain infrastructure platform, announced it has now helped the second project launch on BNB Application Sidechains (BAS) — Project Galaxy, a network for developers and organizations to leverage NFTs and digital credential data to build better products and communities on web3.

The Ankr platform supported Project Galaxy to create its dedicated ‘GAL Chain’ that will bring a better experience to everyone using the project to showcase their web3 credentials. Ankr provided the critical node infrastructure and app chain building tools to get them up and running on BAS in record time.

What are Ankr App Chains?

App Chains are Ankr’s scaling solution that combines the best of security, throughput, and customizability.

“Ankr’s unique experience in creating the framework for the BAS testnet was instrumental in helping them migrate their operations to a dedicated sidechain. This partnership comes just weeks after we enabled Meta Apes to launch on BAS, the first blockchain game to launch on the new ecosystem.

– The Ankr Team

Note that the GAL Chain is still on the BAS testnet but will be live soon on the new BAS mainnet.

Scalability and Utility for Project Galaxy

BNB Application Sidechains are aiding in scalability for decentralized applications. The GAL Chain provides the Project Galaxy development team with enhanced scalability, customization, and control benefits of having their own dedicated blockchain.

GAL Chain also creates even more use-cases for Project Galaxy’s web3 credentialing system as projects and users will be able to curate, disseminate, and authenticate credentials through their application modules, NFT minting, oracle credentials, and API credential.

Ankr Provided Infrastructure & Building Tools

Ankr’s new App Chain solutions gave Project Galaxy everything they needed to get the GAL Chain up and running on BAS while surpassing all industry standards for node infrastructure.

App Chains provide everything that projects need with plug-and-play tools to create their own blockchain on sidechain/subnet ecosystems like BAS, Polygon Edge, or Avalanche.

Project Galaxy wanted its community to have the best user experience possible. That means they needed fast, reliable, and distributed node infrastructure.

GAL Chain RPC Nodes: Ankr provided load-balanced RPC endpoints that empowered Project Galaxy developers to have as many full nodes as they needed in the regions closest to their users. Serving over 200 billion RPC requests per month, Ankr is a leading provider of access to RPC endpoints across the multi-chain space.

Building Solutions From Ankr

Decentralized applications like Project Galaxy and seb3 games like Meta have already benefited from Ankr’s “blockchain in a toolbox” app chain solutions.

The below list offers everything needed for new web3 startups, established dApps, and web2 organizations coming to blockchain to get set up on their own subnet blockchain: