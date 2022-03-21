Komodo, a blockchain solution ecosystem, announced today an upgrade on the desktop application for its decentralized exchange with the release of AtomicDEX Desktop v0.5.5.
The v.0.5.5 update introduces 37 new crypto asset listings along with some other enhancements.
AtomicDEX charges zero fees for market makers and 0.13% for market takers, while gas fees are minuscule for trading cross-chain for the majority of supported blockchains.
New Listings
GLMR, BTTC, WHIVE, GALA, USDIDOI, TFT, PGX, PRCY, IC, S4F, BABYDOGE-BEP20, BANANO-BEP20, BONE-ERC20, DIA-ERC20, DIA-BEP20, DOGEDASH-BEP20, DOGGY-BEP20, FLOKI-BEP20, FLOW-BEP20, GALA-ERC20, GALA-BEP20, GM-BEP20, KSM-BEP20, PGX-PLG20, RSR-ERC20, SOL-BEP20, THC-BEP20, TFT-BEP20, LEASH-ERC20, PRCY-BEP20, PRCY-ERC20, PRCY-PLG20, SHIB-BEP20, SHIB-ERC20, ZINU-BEP20
AtomicDEX v0.5.5 Desktop Release Notes
Features
- Specify send transaction amount in fiat
- Displaying contract address for tokens
- Disabling all 0 balance assets
- Added Tokel Pubkey button on Wallet tab (for receiving Tokel NFTs via AtomicDEX)
Enhancements
- Improved pie chart appearance
- Improved login page appearance
- Added “wallet only” label for non-swappable assets
- Added more fees detail for swaps and transactions
- Various minor interface improvements
Fixes
- Various minor interface layout fixes
- A myriad of UX tweaks
- Improvements to code style
- Fixed pro-view orderbook volume bars
- Miscellaneous Continuous integration (CI) tweaks and updates
Screenshots of Updates
By right-clicking on any asset from the list on the Portfolio tab, users now have multiple options for disabling inactive assets.
On the DEX tab, users have the option to select between Simple View (introduced in v.0.5) or Pro View.
The “Confirm Exchange Details” pop-up now includes a more detailed fee examination for each trade.
On the Wallet tab, users can now specify the amount they want to send either in cryptocurrency units or the equivalent real-time amount in fiat currency.
