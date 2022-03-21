Komodo, a blockchain solution ecosystem, announced today an upgrade on the desktop application for its decentralized exchange with the release of AtomicDEX Desktop v0.5.5.

The v.0.5.5 update introduces 37 new crypto asset listings along with some other enhancements.

AtomicDEX charges zero fees for market makers and 0.13% for market takers, while gas fees are minuscule for trading cross-chain for the majority of supported blockchains.

New Listings

GLMR, BTTC, WHIVE, GALA, USDIDOI, TFT, PGX, PRCY, IC, S4F, BABYDOGE-BEP20, BANANO-BEP20, BONE-ERC20, DIA-ERC20, DIA-BEP20, DOGEDASH-BEP20, DOGGY-BEP20, FLOKI-BEP20, FLOW-BEP20, GALA-ERC20, GALA-BEP20, GM-BEP20, KSM-BEP20, PGX-PLG20, RSR-ERC20, SOL-BEP20, THC-BEP20, TFT-BEP20, LEASH-ERC20, PRCY-BEP20, PRCY-ERC20, PRCY-PLG20, SHIB-BEP20, SHIB-ERC20, ZINU-BEP20

AtomicDEX v0.5.5 Desktop Release Notes

Features

Specify send transaction amount in fiat

Displaying contract address for tokens

Disabling all 0 balance assets

Added Tokel Pubkey button on Wallet tab (for receiving Tokel NFTs via AtomicDEX)

Enhancements

Improved pie chart appearance

Improved login page appearance

Added “wallet only” label for non-swappable assets

Added more fees detail for swaps and transactions

Various minor interface improvements

Fixes

Various minor interface layout fixes

A myriad of UX tweaks

Improvements to code style

Fixed pro-view orderbook volume bars

Miscellaneous Continuous integration (CI) tweaks and updates

Screenshots of Updates

By right-clicking on any asset from the list on the Portfolio tab, users now have multiple options for disabling inactive assets.

On the DEX tab, users have the option to select between Simple View (introduced in v.0.5) or Pro View.

The “Confirm Exchange Details” pop-up now includes a more detailed fee examination for each trade.

On the Wallet tab, users can now specify the amount they want to send either in cryptocurrency units or the equivalent real-time amount in fiat currency.