Komodo, an open-source blockchain ecosystem is currently undergoing a second stress test for its decentralized exchange technology platform, AtomicDEX. Komodo’s AtomicDEX is a mobile-first decentralized exchange in which users can store their crypto assets and trade them across different protocols.

Komodo’s stress test event is set to take place on December 12th -13th via a live stream for all registered participants. The 700 and counting participants who have signed up will have the opportunity to win up to $5,000 USD as well as various prizes from the Komodo community — interested participants can register for free here.

Live Stress Test

The AtomicDEX stress test will measure the durability of the exchange by offering participants free testnet coins to swap in order to reach the maximum number of trades that can be performed before “breaking” its own network.

In doing so, the team will determine the strengths and weaknesses of its atomic swap technology in order to build the most efficient cross-protocol that supports secure and scalable trading across every blockchain network in existence.

Additionally, during the stress test live stream, partner networks, including Qtum, Firo, and Einsteinium, will host AMA sessions. Project tokens QTUM, FIRO, and EMC2 are among the coins supported by AtomicDEX that can be swapped during the stress test.