Komodo, an open source technology workshop and blockchain solutions provider, has successfully put AtomicDEX through its most stringent stress test to date to prove its ability to solve the issues of scalability in decentralized peer-to-peer non-custodial transactions among cryptocurrency exchanges.

“Via AtomicDEX, crypto investors are able to trade assets directly, peer-to-peer, without the involvement of a third-party intermediary. Previous testing showed scalability to be an issue, which it is throughout the crypto exchange landscape. This round of stress testing has proven our solution to this issue is a successful one. We are now looking ahead to the Stable Beta launch which will demonstrate our ability to overcome this issue on a mass scale.” said Komodo CTO, Kadan Stadelmann.

Popular exchanges often struggle to keep up with spikes in demand making for poor user experience and cryptocurrency traders who are unable to participate during crucial market periods.

During the latest and final testing for AtomicDEX, Komodo DeFi Engine (the underlying engine that powers AtomicDEX) completed 170K swaps, an amount up 10,000% since the prior testing phase – proving the ability of AtomicDEX to scale rapidly.

Using only two independent blockchains, this stress test showed AtomicDEX could handle 10,000 swaps per minute, over 1,000 people participated in this, the final stage of testing for AtomicDEX.

In addition, AtomicDEX supports trustless trading for dozens of blockchain networks, not just Ethereum and ERC-20 tokens. Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and other assets are tradeable cross-chain.

Because AtomicDEX doesn’t run on smart contracts, token creators can’t execute rug pulls – which have caused traders to lose millions of dollars worth of crypto on ECR20 DEXs – the architecture of AtomicDEX completely prevents a rug pull scenario.

AtomicDEX enables users to trade via atomic swaps – meaning traders can exchange crypto directly, peer-to-peer, across any number of blockchains without the need for a third party or intermediary.

This permissionless and decentralized system captures the essence of blockchain technology – democratic and transparent recordkeeping where the users themselves retain custody.

With testing now complete, AtomicDEX stable beta launched today Friday, February 26th at 18:00 UTC to enable cryptocurrency investors to access efficient and reliable trading, while never losing custody over their digital assets.