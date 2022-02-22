Bitfury Group, a Bitcoin mining and crypto tech company, today announced the launch of a new 28MW digital asset mining data center in Sarnia, Ontario. The facility has commenced operations with an expected capacity of 16MW by the end of February and an additional 12MW of capacity to be completed by the end of May. The project has an expansion potential of up to 200MW.

The Sarnia facility is equipped with Bitfury’s proprietary blockchain software and hardware solutions, including its specialized ASIC chips and other high-performance mining equipment. The new facility expands Bitfury’s hosting capacity and adds to the company’s existing active digital asset mining sites in North America, Scandinavia, and Eastern Europe/Central Asia.

“We are pleased to continue to expand our operations with the launch of our state-of-the-art facility in Sarnia. The demand for exposure to digital assets is exceptionally high, and the combination of Bitfury’s best-in-class infrastructure and proven operational expertise uniquely positions us to serve as a partner of choice to customers and investors globally.”

– Brian Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Bitfury