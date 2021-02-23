Lamassu, creators of a suite of bitcoin ATMs, has announced its most exciting upgrade to date for operators of its machines. Several years in the making, the Lamassu team has completely overhauled and redesigned the operator admin, which is now available for all Lamassu ATMs.

Electric Enlil v7.5

The admin software, called Electric Enlil v7.5 delivers an admin redesigned from the ground up, and features a powerful rule-based compliance design. This upgrade introduces new approval and management tools, while adding a finely-tuned suite of compliance triggers across numerous dimensions.

The rule-based system was formulated after lengthy discussions with the expert legal team at Frost Brown Todd in the U.S.

Triggers are AML/KYC rules which are invoked when customers meet pre-defined conditions. These operate over multiple dimensions, such as velocity over time, consecutive days, the total purchase amount, etc. – and can block or suspend a user for ‘cool off’ durations set by the operator. For U.S. operators, Lamassu also added an option for SSN collection.

Transaction in Real-Time

The new Transactions panel provides a full, interactive breakdown of each transaction and its customer, while offering spreadsheets of custom date ranges for direct download from the admin.

Easy Setup

To make setup easier, Lamassu designed wizards to walk operators through each step of the way; such as configuring their first coin, adding exchange accounts, and enabling cash-out.

The admin wizards ensure no setting is left unconfigured, and that operators ‘hit the ground running’ whether it is their first cryptomat or an add-on.

Promo Codes

With v7.5, operators can generate custom promotional codes to cut a little off a machine’s regular commissions. Operators can promote them where they see fit, and when the sale ends, disable them on the fly from the admin.

Future Roadmap

Electric Enlil’s admin is an extensible framework that allows Lamassu to swiftly build-out new and highly-anticipated features. See below what else is on the way for the operator admin software:

Stablecoins

Soon, operators will be able to offer popular stablecoins including: DAI, USDC, and USDT from their existing Ethereum wallet.

Custom Info Requests

Also coming soon are fully customizable requests for information from customers. Need to ask them the reason for their purchase? Define a list of multiple-choice options. Want to collect an email address? Operators can prompt for this and anything they’d like.

Analytics

Lamassu’s upcoming analytics pages will automatically track machine volumes and profits over time, identifying averages and which machines are underperforming expectations. The data can not be viewed by Lamassu, only by the operator.

2FA

The new admin will soon feature a new secure two-factor authentication login exclusively to the web browser; it will also be possible to add user roles for limited access to sensitive settings.

At the moment, v7.5 is available for new installs of the operator backend; as the Lamassu team finalizes the upgrade path from existing v7.4 installations. Want more info? Check out the v7.5 knowledgebase.