Off the back of Binance Smart Chain’s DEX PancakeSwap rapid growth as it surpasses 90M in daily trading volume, Harvest Finance, one of the largest yield aggregators with 783M TVL, is looking to hire two smart chain developers to add Harvest to Binance Smart Chain.

This integration will allow users to yield farm on Binance and bring the rewards tokens back to Harvest Finance, creating a cross-chain mechanism.

Red, a Moderator of Harvest Finance team, an automatic yield farming protocol that helps traders take advantage of the latest DeFi platforms with the highest yield tells: