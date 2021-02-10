Off the back of Binance Smart Chain’s DEX PancakeSwap rapid growth as it surpasses 90M in daily trading volume, Harvest Finance, one of the largest yield aggregators with 783M TVL, is looking to hire two smart chain developers to add Harvest to Binance Smart Chain.
This integration will allow users to yield farm on Binance and bring the rewards tokens back to Harvest Finance, creating a cross-chain mechanism.
Red, a Moderator of Harvest Finance team, an automatic yield farming protocol that helps traders take advantage of the latest DeFi platforms with the highest yield tells:
“Binance is one of the largest brands in centralized exchanges and they have expertly leveraged that to incubate their own blockchain and DEX, which has become fertile grounds for yield farming and projects looking to entice you away from Ethereum. At Harvest Finance we think this is an opportunity to show that “cross-chain” yield farming is not only possible, it will be one of the next major milestones for the yield farming ecosystem.”